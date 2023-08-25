Bengal school job case: ED hunting for KYC details of company linked to Sujay Bhadra

Kolkata, Aug 25 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the multi- crore cash for school job case in West Bengal is all set to secure the know your customer (KYC) details of a company linked to a prime accused, Sujay Krishna Bhadra.

The ED had conducted marathon raid and search operations in the office of Bhadra,

The central agency sleuths have started approaching the authorities of the banks where this corporate entity had been holding accounts to know the KYC details of these accounts.

ED has already issued a press statement this week that during the raid and search operations early this week their sleuths procured a number of “incriminating documents and digital evidence”.

Bhadra is currently under treatment at a hospital in Kolkata. On last Tuesday after the ED sleuths completed raids at the office of the corporate entity, Bhadra complained of chest pain and had to be shifted to the ICU.

Sources said that besides the KYC details, the central agencies will also seek the detailed statements of accounts held by the corporate entity with these banks.

Already a number of heavyweight individuals are spending days behind the bars for their alleged involvement in the cash for school job case. These names include former West Bengal education minister and Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee, ruling party legislator and former chairman of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) Manik Bhattacharya, Trinamool Congress legislator Jiban Krishna Saha and a number of top of officials of different education bodies under the state education department.

