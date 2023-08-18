K'taka govt stops releasing funds for renovation of temples, Hindu groups & BJP condemn

Bengaluru, Aug 18 (IANS) The Congress-led Karnataka government's decision to stop releasing funds for renovation and development work of temples has led to widespread condemnation by Hindu organisations and the BJP.

An order in connection with the government's decision has been passed by the state's Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Department and already issued to all the District Commissioners.

The order says that funds will not be released ifrenovation work is not undertaken in temples, as well as if the administrative approval is given for releasing of 50 per cent of the funds, it should also be withheld.

If there is any proposal for administrative approval, it should also be withheld, the order further states.

Slamming the development, former Minister for Muzrai and Waqf and BJP MLA Shahikala Jolle said the decision will not honour the state government.

“I condemn the move of the government to withhold the funds for temples. The government should not see temples with a prejudiced mindset. It is the duty of the government and minister to release the funds allotted during the previous BJP government.

"The government should take back the decision. The temples in the state should be renovated and they should be developed. If not, the government will have to face staunch protests.

“The temples have great importance in Indian culture. During the tenure of our (BJP) tenure, funds were released for the renovation of temples and religious centres. The second installments of funds were not released due to model code of conduct. They must be released,” she added.

The order has stirred a controversy as most of the temples in the state are almost always filled with devotees after the launch of free travel scheme.

The donations have also doubled.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.