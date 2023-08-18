Extended monsoon session of Bengal Assembly set to be stormy

Kolkata, Aug 18 (IANS) The extended monsoon session of the West Bengal Assembly set to get underway on August 22 is likely to be stormy with possibilities of motions and counter-motions by the ruling Trinamool Congress and the principal opposition BJP.

According to party insiders, the Trinamool Congress is planning to move a motion on the floor of the House against the functioning style of Governor C.V Ananda Bose.

In the motion, the ruling party aims recording its objections on the “West Bengal Foundation Day '' celebrated at the Raj Bhavan premises on June 20 despite strong objections of the state government.

On the other hand, BJP is all set to move a motion on the alleged failures of the state education department in controlling affairs at Jadavpur University (JU) which ultimately resulted in the alleged ragging-related death of a fresher on August 10.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress sources said that while the issue of celebration of “West Bengal Foundation Day” will be the face of the motion to be brought by the legislative party, their legislators will harp on other decisions and actions taken by the Governor bypassing the state government with regards to appointments of interim vice-chancellors for different state universities without the concurrence of the state education department.

Informing the possibility of moving a motion on the JY fresher death issue, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Suvendu Adhikari had thrown a virtual challenge towards to the state education minister Bratya Basu to face the questions of the Opposition while the House will be in session.

“I challenge the state education minister to face our questions and not shy away from it,” Adhikari said. He also claimed that on Thursday while he was leading a rally in front of Jadavpur University, his party members were attacked by activists of Revolutionary Students Federation (RSF), which the leader of the opposition claimed to be an Ultra-Left frontal organisation of the banned Maoist outfit.

“I have lodged an FIR regarding the incident,” he added.

