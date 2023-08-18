Cultural Fusion: Confluence of Rabindra Sangeet and international poetry set to mesmerise Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) After enthralling audiences in Kolkata and London, Confluence, an innovative fusion of music and poetry is set to captivate Delhites this weekend.

A harmonious blend of Rabindra Sangeet and global poetry, Confluence, a unique and ongoing production, explores the convergence of Rabindranath Tagore's timeless songwriting with the verses of renowned poets such as Khalil Gibran, Pablo Neruda, Elizabeth Bishop, Lorca, Taha Muhammad Ali Khan among others.

The selection of poets spans various time periods and political contexts, yet the essence of their verses seamlessly integrates with Rabindra Sangeet's ethos, offering a captivating and intriguing musical journey.

Being organised by Wanderers’ Footprints, the travel boutique on Sunday, August 20th, at the India Habitat Centre in Delhi from 6:30 p.m. onwards, the event will witness the presence of Jawhar Sircar, MP, Rajya Sabha as Chief Guest. Also present will be distinguished actor, director and producer, Arpita Chatterjee, as the Guest of Honour.

The event promises an evening of soul-stirring melodies and thought-provoking verses, featuring acclaimed Rabindra Sangeet vocalist Srovonti Basu Bandyopadhyay.

The brainchild of interdisciplinary artist Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee, Confluence seeks to bridge the gap between diverse poetic traditions and musical forms.

Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee, is the founder of SPCkraft, a pioneering interdisciplinary arts collective, has been instrumental in using his art to express themes related to gender, sexuality, social issues, and humanity. He is also the artistic director of PHREEDOM4 EVER MONOLOGUES, India's sole solo arts festival. Readings will be presented by Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee with Introduction by Parbati Bhattacharya.

"Confluence is my synthesis of verse and music. I believe Tagore is timeless and eternal. This event is an ode to universalism that Rabindranath stood for,"saidSujoy Prasad Chatterjee.

Srovonti Basu Bandyopadhyay, the renowned Rabindra Sangeet vocalist and researcher, will bring her impeccable talent to the stage. Apart from her impressive musical career, Srovonti has made her mark in regional cinema as a playback artist. Her passion for rural crafts and gender emancipation has led her to different corners of Bengal.

Confluence has previously enthralled audiences at esteemed platforms, including the Advertising Club in Calcutta and Baithak UK in London, receiving accolades for its innovative fusion of music and poetry. As the event makes its way to Delhi, audiences can anticipate a night of cultural convergence and artistic brilliance.

