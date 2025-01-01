K'taka derogatory remark row: Police yet to file FIR on my complaint, says BJP MLC Ravi

Bengaluru, Jan 1 (IANS) Karnataka MLC and former national general secretary of BJP C.T. Ravi on Wednesday said the Belagavi police were not registering an FIR on his complaint submitted on December 19, 2024, in connection with police highhandedness linked to the derogatory remark row involving Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru at the BJP party headquarters, Ravi stated, “On December 19 night, I filed a complaint and it has not been registered till this moment and FIR has not been filed. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officers investigating the derogatory remark row are claiming that there are two cases against me and they want to send notice. Interestingly, they do not know about the complaint lodged by me. There is one law for the Congress leaders and another set of laws for others,” he chided.

“When I met the DGP and IGP regarding the case, I asked them about my complaint lodged on December 19, and they said they do not have information,” Ravi stated.

“Home Minister G. Parameshwara has expressed his helplessness in public and not to trouble him more, I did not lodge a complaint with him. The police officers have not acted as per the rule book and the Constitution in my case, and action should be taken against them,” Ravi demanded.

Talking about the derogatory remark row, Ravi stated, “I have mentioned this many times. The whole case should be viewed in three dimensions. The Speaker and Chairman are the supreme authority inside the State Legislature as per the Constitution. Article 194 gives special authority to the Speaker of the Assembly, Chairman of the Council and members.”

“The incidents took place outside the session in Belagavi Suvarna Vidhana Soudha...Anti-social elements are trying to attack me and the police are working as 'supari killers'. In my letter to the Governor, I have clearly mentioned the threats to me and also named persons. It is left to the government on how they make arrangements in this regard,” Ravi maintained.

Targeting the Congress government, Ravi stated, “From electricity to milk to alcohol, the prices are raised. The corruption has reached such levels that people need to pay Rs 100 per square foot to get the plan sanctioned. This is the Congress tax one needs to pay,” he underlined.

“After Muda, Valmiki, Excise scams, the health department has turned unhealthy. The deaths of a series of new mothers have continued in the state. More than 400 lifesaving drugs supplied to the government hospitals not having quality is surprising and shocking,” Ravi expressed his concerns.

He further said, 'The honest officers are getting suicide guarantees from the Congress-led government. PSI Parashurama Nayak in Yadgir committed suicide, the government officer Chandrasekaran ended his life in Shivamogga, and government staffer Rudresh Yadavannanavar committed suicide in Belagavi. Sanchin Panchal, a contractor, ended his life. Two days ago, Amruth Shilyour, another government employee, ended life. The honest officers are sure to get the reward of suicide in the Congress government’s regime, and, this is how the governance is carried out in the state," he pointed out.

“Including the Chief Minister, many ministers are facing allegations. Minister Priyank Kharge thinks he is there to criticize others and any criticism against him won’t apply to him. Minister Kharge vehemently demanded the resignation of former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa. Many republics exist in Karnataka state under the Congress government. Separate republics exist in Kalaburagi, Belagavi and Kanakapura districts. At least in 2025, let the law and the Constitution apply the same to all,” Ravi demanded.

The statement indirectly targeted Minister Priyank Kharge (Kalaburagi), Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar (Belagavi) and Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar (Kanakapura).

“I want to convey wishes for the new year. The Congress has completed one and half years after coming to power. The achievements of this government are price rise and corruption,” he stated.

The row erupted in December 2024 when Ravi allegedly referred to Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, as a "drug addict". This provoked strong reactions, with Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar calling Ravi a "murderer". Ravi reportedly responded with an obscene remark directed at Hebbalkar.

The alleged comment led to Ravi's arrest on charges of using derogatory language against Hebbalkar. However, following a High Court directive, Ravi was released, creating further political drama.

The Congress government has handed over the case to the special wing Criminal Investigation Department (CID) even as the Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti said the case was a closed chapter and the police interference was unacceptable.

Meanwhile, Minister Hebbalkar challenged Ravi to swear before Lord Manjunatheshwara at the famous Hindu pilgrimage centre in Dharmasthala in Karnataka, regarding his alleged use of derogatory words against her in the Legislative Council.

