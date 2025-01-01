Asha Negi goes all ‘Gen Z’ way to wish fans on New Year

Mumbai, Jan 1 (IANS) Television actress Asha Negi kicked off the New Year in a fun and unique way, embracing Gen Z humour and bidding farewell to traditional resolutions.

With a playful post on social media, the actress shared her lighthearted take on 2025. The ‘Baarish’ star took to her Instagram handle to wish everyone a Happy New Year. She shared a series of her pictures from a beach, oozing charm in a brown dress. Her outfit was paired with white sunglasses, heart-shaped earrings, and minimal makeup.

For the caption, she wrote, “Happy New Year everyone! I’m not making any resolutions... I think it’s for the years to be better, not me! Jk! (new Gen Z term I learned yesterday for joking). Jokes aside, wishing you all a soft, gentle, and peaceful year! Thank you for being a part of my life here, grateful for all the love. Let’s try celebrating life a little more and being thankful a lot more than we do! Let’s keep it simple and real! Love and kisses!”

As soon as the post went live, netizens flooded the comment section with lovely comments for the actress.

Aside from her work, Asha Negi also stays in the news due to her love life.

The actress shocked her fans with her separation from long-time actor boyfriend Rithvik Dhanjani. However, recently, the actress raised a lot of eyebrows when a picture of her spending time with Aryamann Seth went viral.

Actress Kishwer Merchant shared a couple of pictures with Asha, Aryamann, her husband Suyyash Rai, and son Nirvair on social media. The Instagram post was captioned "Yaariyaan." Netizens speculated that Asha had found love again, but nothing has been made official yet.

Asha Negi has been a part of several popular shows. She rose to fame with her portrayal of Purvi Deshmukh in the popular show “Pavitra Rishta.” Negi is also widely known for her stint in the web series "Baarish" alongside actor Sharman Joshi.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.