Saira Banu shares throwback pictures with her mother on her birth anniversary

Mumbai, Jan 1 (IANS) Veteran actress Saira Banu is celebrating the birth anniversary of her late mother. On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram to share the memories of her mother, Naseem Banu.

She shared an array of throwback pictures featuring her and her mother at different stages of life. She also penned a long note along with the pictures, and recollected how her mother raised her and her siblings as she fought the odds.

She wrote in the caption, “The first of January marks the beginning of a New Year for the world, but for me, it is also the birth anniversary of my beloved mother. Today, as we embrace this new beginning, I want to pay tribute to the woman who shaped my world, my mother, Naseem Banu Sahiba. Known as "Pari Chehra," she wasn't just a star, she was a constellation in her own right, the first female superstar of Indian cinema. Yet, behind her charming beauty and legendary fame was a soul steeped in resilience, grace, and love”.

She continued, “We were a family of four, my grandmother Shamshad Abdul Waheed Khan, her sister Khurshid Begum, my elder brother Sultan Ahmed, and myself. Life thrust us into the embrace of single parenthood early on, and at just 16, Appaji took on the mantle of our protector and guide. With a determination beyond her years, she ensured we were not only cared for but also given wings to soar. Her cinematic journey began with Sohrab Modi's Pukar, where she played the role of Empress Noorjahan. The film's impact was so profound that audiences removed their shoes before entering cinemas, as though stepping onto a Mughal Court”.

She shared that legends like Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan have named her the most beautiful woman they have ever seen. Yet, her beauty wasn't confined to her visage. It was in the way she balanced tradition and progress. Though we were educated in London, she kept us grounded in our Desi roots.

She further mentioned, “Every summer holiday was spent in Bombay or Delhi, reconnecting with our heritage. When I chose films over further studies, it was her ingenuity that shaped my path. She put a keen attention on the costumes for Junglee, ushering in a new era of cinematic fashion, and transformed the way make-up was approached in Indian cinema, with innovations that became the hallmark of my career”.

“But what truly defined Appaji was her devotion. Every success I have achieved is rooted in her sacrifices. She was a mother who gave not just life, but also purpose, structure, and infinite love. As I share this, I know no words can capture her charisma. Happy Birthday Appaji...no words would ever be enough when it comes to you, be at peace wherever you are”, she added.

