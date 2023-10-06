Kolkata Police helped Trinamool to breach Section 144 near Raj Bhavan: Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata, Oct 6 (IANS) The leader of the opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari on Friday questioned the Kolkata Police over Trinamool Congress’ general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's rally and dharna near the Raj Bhavan gates in spite of Section 144 in the area.

Banerjee led the rally to the gates of Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on Thursday and also staged a marathon sit- in demonstration by setting up a stage there.

The leader of the opposition accused the city police of helping Trinamool Congress to breach Section 144 which is supposed to be in force in an area of 150 m radius on a 24x7 basis round the year.

“Section 144 is supposed to be imposed till 150 meters from the boundaries of the Raj Bhavan. They have not only violated this in connivance with the police, by taking their march within the periphery of the area wherein Section 144 is imposed, but have now camped at the site. The security of the Governor C.V. Ananda Bose, who is the constitutional head of the state, is being jeopardized for cheap political drama. The police are facilitating this,” Adhikari said on Friday.

Banerjee has claimed that he and the top leaders of Trinamool Congress will be on a marathon sit-in demonstration in front of the Raj Bhavan until the Governor comes back to the city, meets their delegation and discusses the issue of non-payment of central dues to West Bengal government under various central- sponsored schemes like MGNREGA.

The leader of the opposition had also claimed that after targeting a section of the judiciary, the ruling party leadership has now decided to target the office of the constitutional head of the state.

“After any unfavourable judgement, the floodgates of filth open. The so-called spokespersons would hurl insulting slurs towards the judge concerned. Their court rooms would be forcefully blocked and litigants would be obstructed from entering. Posters slandering a judge would be put up on the walls of his residence and Kolkata Police are unable to find a clue about the miscreants,” Adhikari said.

