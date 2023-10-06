Air India sets up storage facility for spare parts at Delhi airport

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) After facing several technical issues during flight operations, Air India has commissioned a warehouse facility at Delhi to facilitate storage of over 1,000,000 engineering spares that are integral to maintenance, checks and repairs of its aircraft and ground support equipment, an official said on Friday.

According to airline officials, located in proximity of Terminal 3, at the Cargo complex of Delhi Airport's Air Cargo Logistics division, the centralised warehouse sprawling 54,000 sq. ft. (approx.), will improve quick turnaround of the airline’s flights operating out of Delhi.

“The warehouse is a major milestone for Air India and a reinforcement of the quality, professionalism, and investment that we are now committed to make. This world class facility will not only boost Air India’s fleet and operational efficiency but will also strengthen India’s aviation ecosystem,” said Campbell Wilson, CEO and MD, Air India.

“The warehouse will offer us more proximate access to and better control over our aircraft spares enabling us to meet any engineering requirement promptly - leading to improved punctuality of flights,” said Wilson.

“The warehouse will fulfill engineering resource requirements for maintenance and service of the Air India, Air India Express and AIX Connect fleet from a centralised location by integrating 16 subscale and scattered locations spread across Delhi and Mumbai into a consolidated state-of-the-art facility that will function as a hub and feeder network for operations throughout India,” said the official.

