Tokyo's popular Shibuya district asks people to stay away on Halloween

Tokyo, Oct 6 (IANS) Authorities in Shibuya City -- a self-governed district within Tokyo -- have issued a formal request to both domestic and foreign travellers to "mind their manners" and not observe Halloween in the area from October 27-31, as the "damage caused by overtourism has become serious"

“The damage caused by overtourism has become serious, resulting in property damage caused by drinking in the street, altercations with local residents, and littering of large amounts of empty cans and bottles,” CNN quoted the notice as saying.

“In addition, every year during Halloween, the area around Shibuya Station becomes so crowded that it is nearly impossible to move.”

The Shibuya Crossing is the busiest intersection in the world, with five crosswalks interlacing through 10 lanes of car and bus traffic.

As Japan fully opened its borders in 2022 following the Covid-induced closure, Shibuya authorities are concerned that the influx of tourists eager to party and celebrate in Tokyo will be even bigger than before the pandemic, CNN reported.

From from October 27-31, drinking in the streets around Shibuya will be banned between 6 p.m. and 5 a.m., while liquor stores in the area have been encouraged not to sell alcohol during the five-day period.

There will also be additional police and security guards deployed in the area.

“The streets of Shibuya are not party venues,” CNN quoted Shibuya Mayor Ken Hasebe as saying in a statement.

The notice further warns that if people do not comply with these measures, then a tragedy like the one in Seoul on Halloween last year could unfold in Japan.

At least 156 people died in Seoul's Itaewon neighbourhood on Halloween 2022 when crowds of revelers swelled in a narrow street.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.