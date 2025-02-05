Kolkata police constable found dead in pool of blood within court premises

Kolkata, Feb 5 (IANS) A Kolkata Police constable was found dead in a pool of blood inside the premises of a lower court in the city early Wednesday morning.

The deceased, identified as Gopal Nath, was a resident of Malda district. He was serving as the bodyguard of a judge at the city civil court in Kolkata.

The body was discovered by court staff who immediately informed the local police. A team of officers rushed to the scene and found that Nath had suffered a gunshot wound in the head. A 9 mm pistol, suspected to be his service weapon, was found lying near his body, raising questions about the circumstances of his death.

According to preliminary findings, the shot appeared to have been fired from close range. Authorities are now investigating whether this was a case of suicide or a meticulously planned murder.

To establish the exact cause of death, Nath’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Meanwhile, forensic experts arrived at the scene to collect crucial evidence. Sniffer dogs were also deployed within the court premises to assist in the investigation.

CCTV footage from the court premises is also being reviewed to determine Nath’s movements before his death and to identify any suspicious activity.

According to city police sources, Nath’s last known activities and recent conversations are being examined.

The police have contacted Nath’s family to gather more information about his mental state and any other concerns. His colleagues and superiors are also being questioned to understand if he had exhibited any distress or conflicts in the days leading up to the incident.

A senior police officer stated, “Even if this turns out to be a suicide, we need to understand what might have driven him to take such an extreme step. We will bring the perpetrators to justice if foul play is involved.”

The investigation is going on, and authorities are expected to release further updates as more details emerge.

