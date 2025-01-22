Kiran Choudhry hits out at Hooda father-son duo, says they betrayed people

Bhiwani, Jan 22 (IANS) Haryana’s veteran leader and Rajya Sabha MP Kiran Choudhry, during her visit to Bhiwani on Wednesday, once again launched a scathing attack on former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his son, Deepender Hooda. She accused the father-son duo of betraying the people of Haryana, claiming that the public has already given them a befitting reply.

Kiran Choudhry, who switched to the BJP after two decades in the Congress, attributed her departure from the party to differences with the Hoodas.

Speaking to the media after addressing public grievances, she criticised not only the Hoodas but also the Congress and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

On the upcoming Delhi elections, Choudhry asserted, “The Congress has lost its foothold in Delhi, much like in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Delhi’s voters had given Kejriwal a decade to solve pressing issues, yet problems like filth and mismanagement persist.”

“Delhi is a mini-India, and Prime Minister Modi’s vision of a developed nation requires a double-engine government. The people of Delhi will choose BJP for genuine development,” she said.

When questioned about the state of Haryana Congress, Choudhry did not mince words. She accused Bhupinder and Deepender Hooda of creating a mess in the state and betraying the trust of the people. She claimed, "The public’s response to them was evident in the political landscape.”

On the issue of allegations of rape against Haryana BJP President Mohanlal Badoli, Choudhry defended him, stating that investigations were still going on. She also called for a thorough probe into the case involving Congress MLA Rajbir Fartia, who has been accused in the suicide case of a Scheduled Caste girl in Loharu.

Addressing the concerns of farmers, Choudhary praised the Haryana government for ensuring Minimum Support Price (MSP) on all crops and credited BJP’s policies for benefiting farmers. She suggested that farmers in Punjab should demand similar MSP guarantees from their government as is given in Haryana.

On farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal who has been on a fast unto death for two months, Choudhry stated that Dallewal has agreed to medical treatment and noted that farmers in Haryana are satisfied with the government’s policies.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.