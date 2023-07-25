Khushi Dubey's looks in 'Aashiqana 4' is inspired from Nancy Rue novels

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) The audiences have witnessed actress Khushi Dubey in salwars and traditional wear, but now in 'Aasiqana season 4', her character, 'Chikki' is seen sporting trendy dresses and boots, inspired from Nancy Rue's novels.

Talking about her looks on the show, Khushi said: "My look in this season is a fusion. There are going to be western dresses, boots, and the super cool look that we saw in Nancy Rue novels."

Nancy is an American novelist, who is known for the 'Lily Series' of novels, featuring 12-year-old Lily Robbins. She is also known for the Sophie series.

Further, elaborating on her look, Khushi said: "We've kept it elegant and smart and have gone a little bit English, but not overdone it. It's a little more simple yet glamorous. The look and feel is just like any other detective look, smart, casual and sexy."

Bigger threats, several hurdles and a mysterious folklore; as the modern world meddles with old world and customs, a pandora's box opens unleashing a curse, an untold mystery and paranormal forces like never before, in the season four of the popular series, 'Aashiqana'.

While, Yash and Chikki are standing on different paths, their lives are set to take an unusual, spooky turn, leaving us wanting for more.

Zayn Ibad Khan (as Yash), and Khushi (as Chikki), return with this season to unveil the secrets of the past and face the brunt of an unforeseen curse.

The series also features veteran actor Himani Shivpuri, alongside Jayati Narula, Indrajeet Modi and Geeta Tyagi in pivotal roles.

Earlier, talking about the new season, Zayn shared: "People have always had polar opinions about paranormal activities. Some feel its true, some believe its science. While 'Aashiqana' has always been a journey full of thrills and mysteries, this season Yash and Chikki is seen caught in a similar phenomenon."

"Yash is seen in a completely different look as he navigates the connection between the modern world and old customs, leaving audiences with thoughts and questions," he added.

Series Director Gul Khan commented, "With each growing season of 'Aashiqana', we have received immense love and appreciation for the show, which has helped us to introduce newer characters and new plot twists."

"This season deals with a lot of dark mysteries beyond and how the duo - Yash and Chikki tackle them," added Gul.

Produced by Gen K Studios, 'Aashiqana Season 4' is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.