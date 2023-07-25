AIR Srinagar set to host historic Pahari show near LoC in J&K's Keran

Srinagar, July 25 (IANS) In a historic move, the Government of India has brought several border areas of Jammu and Kashmir onto the tourism map, providing a much-needed boost to the region's economy and culture. Among these newly introduced destinations is Keran, and All India Radio (AIR) Srinagar will be hosting a show near the Line of Control (LoC).

The AIR's renowned current Programme 'Shaherbeen' and the Pahari Programme's team with the assistance of Army's 28 Infantry Division Kupwara, are all set to conduct a captivating Pahari Variety Cultural Show.

The event, scheduled for July 27th will take place on the serene banks of Kishenganga River in Keran, district Kupwara.

The Pahari Programme team led by Programme Executive AIR Srinagar and Producer Shaherbeen/Pahari Programme, Maqsood Ahmad, is thrilled to present this unique cultural show that promises to showcase the vibrant heritage of the Pahari community.

"We are excited to bring the rich and diverse Pahari culture to the forefront through this cultural show. The picturesque location on the banks of Kishenganga River adds an enchanting backdrop to the event," stated Maqsood Ahmad.

The show is expected to feature performances by some of the region's most renowned Pahari artists, who are eagerly looking forward to entertaining the audience with their traditional art forms.

The announcement made on AIR Srinagar invites everyone to be a part of this memorable event, which is expected to attract both locals and tourists alike. Programme Coordinator Parmjeet Singh expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "It's going to be a great programme on the banks of Kishenganga River. We hope this event will help showcase the cultural richness of the region to a wider audience."

The active participation of the Army's 28 Infantry Division Kupwara in conducting this programme marks a significant milestone, as it is the first time that such a type of programme will be conducted by All India Radio on the Line of Control (LOC).

It is believed that the Pahari Variety Cultural Show in Keran will serve as a shining example of the positive impact of tourism development on the region, fostering cultural exchange and promoting the rich heritage of Jammu and Kashmir.

With this event, the allure of the region's traditional art and culture is sure to capture the hearts of visitors, making it a memorable experience for everyone involved.

