Khushbu, Manchu Manoj, Thaman express gratitude to teachers on Teachers' Day

Chennai, Sep 5 (IANS) Actors Khushbu Sundar and Manchu Manoj and music director Thaman were among those who expressed gratitude to their teachers on the occasion of Teachers' Day on Friday.

Tamil actress, producer and politician Khushbu Sundar took to her Instagram page to pen a lengthy post to thank all her teachers, who she said laid her foundation.

She wrote, "Today, I stand tall with strength and purpose, all thanks to the incredible teachers who’ve laid my foundation. To my mom, who instilled in me the values of love, compassion, family, and unity. Ammi, your lessons are my guiding light. You are my universe."

The actress then thanked her school teachers saying they opened her eyes to the world and taught her about sharing, friendship, and equality. "My special thanks to my principal Smt. Vijayalakshmi Nair. Thank you for your wisdom Ma'am," she wrote.

Khushbu then thanked her teachers in cinema. She wrote, "To my mentors in cinema, who honed my skills and inspired me to never take my work for granted, your influence is profound. Special thanks to Director P. Vasu Sir for tolerating my tantrums."

Next, she thanked friends, who she said showed her the true meaning of unconditional love. "I’m blessed to have you all in my life," she said and moved on to pay tribute to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

"And a special tribute to Dr. Kalaignar, my political guru, who taught me the essence of respect and true public service. My heartfelt gratitude to each of you who have enriched my life at every turn. Thank you for being my pillars. #teachers #teachersday #gratitude," she wrote.

One of Telugu and Tamil film industry's top music directors Thaman, for his part, thanked director Trivikram, who he called his guru.

Taking to his X timeline, the music director wrote, "My Teacher Who made Me What I am today. Made Most of the things Easy and made it understandable. The Simplest Way . My Man for Everything. What is with me today. The Genius #Trivikram Sir. #HappyTeachersDay."

Telugu actor Manchu Manoj thanked his dad Mohan Babu, who he said, was his teacher. He took to his X timeline to pen a post of gratitude. He wrote, "To the best teacher who has guided me at every step, Happy Teachers’ Day @themohanbabu nanna garu. And to all the wonderful teachers who continue to shape our lives, my heartfelt wishes on this special day. #HappyTeachersDay"

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.