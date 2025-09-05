Clearing backlog of disability ID card applications: Delhi Social Welfare Minister

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, Delhi’s Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh felicitated visually impaired teachers on Friday and reiterated the government’s commitment to clear the backlog of UDID (Unique Disability ID) card applications.

Addressing the gathering, Ravinder Indraj said that teachers are the true nation builders, and those who spread the light of knowledge despite being visually impaired are an inspiration to society at large.

He also informed that instructions have been issued to expedite efforts for clearing the backlog of UDID (Unique Disability ID) cards, said a statement.

As per the website of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, 39,065 UDID applications were pending in Delhi till Friday. The district-wise/hospital-wise pendency report showed that in the last three months, 6,204 UDID cards were generated.

The Minister emphasised that the Delhi government is committed to honouring and supporting visually impaired teachers. “Today, the government is honouring teachers across Delhi. Respecting teachers elevates the pride and dignity of the entire society,” he added.

The felicitation ceremony was organised at the All India Confederation of the Blind, Rohini, by Dinkar Society and the Indian Blind Welfare Council.

The event also featured a devotional song presented by differently-abled students.

Ravinder Indraj said that the experience and emotions of the day cannot be expressed merely in words.

He stated that, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a strong and Divyang-friendly Bharat, the Delhi government is working towards making public buildings and transport facilities accessible for persons with disabilities.

The Minister highlighted that under the directions of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, high-quality assistive devices are being provided to persons with disabilities, along with regular assessment camps being organised in different districts.

On this occasion, Padma awardee Jawahar Lal Kaul, who has dedicated his life to the empowerment of the visually impaired, was also felicitated. The event witnessed an active participation of a large number of teachers, social workers, and local citizens.

