Khesari Lal Yadav talks about rise of Shehnaaz Gill and late Sidharth Shukla

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav has spoken about his former “Bigg Boss 13” housemate Shehnaaz Gill and shared that the reason behind her moving ahead in life is because she is “entertaining and a beautiful person by heart.”

In a conversation with IANS during the promotions of his film “Rajaram”, Khesari spoke about the rise of Shehnaaz, who gained the spotlight in 2020’s “Bigg Boss 13”, which had late star Sidharth Shukla as the winner.

“She is a very entertaining and beautiful person by heart that is the reason behind her moving so forward in life. People who work by their heart cannot be stopped by anyone. Shehnaaz is a very strong person and with that she moved ahead leaving her sadness,” he said.

“She accepted all the love from the audiences that has come her way and people have accepted her. This is a beautiful thing for a performer and I think people who are strong can handle whatever life throws on them,” added the actor.

Asked that the actress, who made her Bollywood debut in 2023 with the Salman Khan-starrer “Kisi Ka Kisi Bhi Jaan,” has often been trolled over using Sidharth’s name to grow, Khesari jumped in support of Shehnaaz.

“Sidharth’s name was used by Asim Riaz too, why couldn’t he go forward. The topic isn’t that. The person who has talent, that person doesn’t have to use anyone’s name, and instead make their own name. People who don’t have any talent, they troll others…”

Khesari said that Shehnaaz is very talented.

“Shenaaz has a lot of talent and that is why she went ahead in life. Siddharth too was very talented… Everyone fought with Siddharth (in the “Bigg Boss 13” house) then everyone loved him too, where did they go in life? Why did Shehnaaz go ahead? It’s because she has something in her and that is why she is touching the skies.”

“People who respect others will be respected by others,” he concluded.

