McSweeney, Inglis named in Australia's squad for Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener

Sydney, Nov 10 (IANS) Nathan McSweeney and Josh Inglis received maiden Test call-ups for the opening game of the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India, scheduled in Perth from November 22.

McSweeney appeared to have won the race for the vacant opener berth and looks set to open the batting alongside left-hander Usman Khawaja. Inglis, who had previously been ruled out as an opening batting contender by national selection panel chair George Bailey, is the surprise inclusion for the contest at Perth Stadium.

Experienced batter Steve Smith will return to his regular spot at No.4 behind first-drop Marnus Labuschagne, with Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh and keeper Alex Carey in line to make up the middle-order.

Skipper Pat Cummins will lead the pace attack alongside Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc while Scott Boland will be the other pace option for the hosts.

Veteran spinner Nathan Lyon is the sole specialist spin option in the squad, with the likes of Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head expected to fill in as the additional slow-bowling options when required. Alex Carey continues to be the first-choice wicketkeeper.

The Test squad will assemble in Perth on November 17, five days before the opening Test.

The five-match series will be crucial for the hopes of both sides, with Australia and India currently occupying the top two places on the World Test Championship standings.

Australia squad (first Test only): Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc

