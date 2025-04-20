Kharge slams PM Modi over ED action, says Nitish Kumar switches sides to stay in power

Patna, April 20 (IANS) Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during a rally in Bihar's Buxar district on Sunday.

Addressing a large gathering, Kharge accused the Modi government of weaponising Central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to intimidate opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

“PM Modi, you are using the ED to spread fear. But let me make it clear -- neither Sonia Gandhi nor Rahul Gandhi is afraid of your pressure tactics,” Kharge declared.

The Congress chief questioned the BJP’s contribution over the last 11 years, challenging PM Modi to name a single original idea his government has introduced.

In contrast, he highlighted the Congress party's legacy, citing institutions like AIIMS, IITs, IIMs, ED, and CBI as visionary steps by leaders such as Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

“What has the BJP or RSS given to this country? Can they name even one institution that reflects a national vision?” he asked.

Kharge also praised Dr B.R. Ambedkar’s appointment as Law Minister under Nehru’s leadership, underscoring the Congress’ role in shaping modern India.

In a dramatic moment, Kharge played a video clip of PM Modi’s earlier campaign speeches on an iPad, reminding the crowd of the unfulfilled promises from the 2014 general elections.

He cited several broken assurances, including bringing back black money in 100 days, depositing Rs 15 lakh in every citizen’s account, creating two crore jobs annually, granting special status to Bihar and delivering a Rs 1.25 lakh crore special package to the state.

“Has any of these promises been fulfilled?” Kharge asked the crowd, urging them to hold the BJP accountable.

Kharge also targeted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, calling him “paltimar” (turncoat) and blaming him for enabling the BJP's rule through his frequent political shifts.

“People like Nitish Kumar keep switching sides just to stay in power. If voters reject Nitish Kumar, the BJP will fall automatically,” he said.

He concluded by appealing for support for the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) in the upcoming elections, emphasising the need to defeat divisive politics and restore democratic values.

