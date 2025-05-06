Kharge holds Centre responsible for Pahalgam attack deaths

Ranchi, May 6 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has held the Centre responsible for the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K) Pahalgam in which 26 lives were lost, alleging a serious Intelligence and security lapse.

Speaking at the ‘Samvidhan Bachao Rally’ organised by the Congress at the old assembly ground in Ranchi on Tuesday, Kharge said the central government had itself admitted to an Intelligence failure during an all-party meeting. “If they have accepted their mistake, they should also take responsibility for the lives lost in the attack,” he said.

Kharge said media reports indicated that the government had received Intelligence inputs about a possible terrorist strike in Kashmir three days before the incident.

“They cancelled their own visit, but failed to make proper security arrangements for tourists. The area should have been secured with police and Border Security Force deployment,” he added.

He reiterated that the Congress fully supports any action the government takes against terrorism.

“We will stand with the government if it takes strong steps against Pakistan. The country comes first -- religion and caste come after,” he said.

Kharge also asserted that the Centre’s decision to conduct a caste-based census was a result of pressure by the Congress.

“Rahul Gandhi raised this issue nationally. Initially, the BJP opposed us, accusing us of dividing society, but today they have accepted our demand. The caste column has been included in the census,” he said.

He said the Congress has sent a letter to Prime Minister Modi with three key demands, which are: A meeting with all parties to build consensus on the model of the caste census, to be initiated at the earliest; reservation for the poor, Dalits, tribals, and Backward Classes in private institutions under Article 15(5) of the Constitution and removal of the 50 per cent cap on reservations.

Kharge also criticised the Enforcement Directorate’s actions in the National Herald case.

“Nehru ji launched National Herald, Qaumi Awaz, and Navjivan to raise the voice of the people during the struggle for Independence. When Sonia Gandhi took steps to revive them, the ED filed a case against her. Of 200 cases filed by the ED across the country, convictions have happened in only 2 per cent,” he claimed.

He said BJP-RSS leaders never participated in the freedom struggle. “None of them went to jail or made sacrifices, yet today they teach us patriotism,” he said.

Kharge alleged that the Centre was suppressing Press freedom and targeting dissenters. “People who speak the truth are being jailed. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was also wrongly imprisoned. They cannot tolerate a tribal holding such a position,” he said.

He charged the BJP government with undermining the Constitution. “We must fight to protect the rights granted to the poor, Dalits, tribals, and women. Babasaheb Ambedkar gave us equal rights -- if we don’t safeguard his Constitution, we risk being enslaved again. The rich want the poor crushed,” he warned.

Kharge announced that under the Congress' 'Save Constitution' campaign, rallies, meetings and programmes would be held across all states, districts and blocks for the next 45 days. “Congress workers must come together and lead this fight,” he urged.

The rally was also addressed by senior leaders, including former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Jharkhand Congress incharge K. Raju, and state Congress President Keshav Mahato Kamlesh.

