Kharge to discuss Parliament's Special Session strategy with INDIA MPs on Tuesday

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) As Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has called a meeting of the Parliamentary Strategy Group meeting at her residence on Tuesday, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge has also called a meeting of the INDIA bloc MPs to discuss their joint strategy for the upcoming special session of Parliament on the same day.

Addressing the media, Congress General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal said that Kharge has called a meeting of MPs of like-minded opposition parties to discuss the agenda for the upcoming session of Parliament.

MPs of the opposition alliance in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will meet to chalk out their joint strategy at the residence of Kharge at 10 Rajaji Marg on Tuesday evening.

Sonia Gandhi will be holding the meeting with the party's Strategy Group at her residence at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. However, the meeting at Kharge's residence is scheduled to take place later in the evening.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.