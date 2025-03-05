‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’ trailer brings the best of talents from Bengali cinema

Kolkata, March 5 (IANS) The OTT series 'Khakee' is returning with its new season, and the trailer of the same was unveiled on Tuesday in the cultural capital of the country, Kolkata.

It was an evening of the best of Bangla cinema coming together to serve a delectable treat for a powerpacked trailer of 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter' that lies at the crossroads of politics, crime, heroism and the grit to set the system right.

The show stars an ensemble cast including Jeet, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Saswata Chatterjee, Parambrata Chatterjee, Ritwik Bhowmik, Aadil Zafar Khan, Chitrangada Singh, Pooja Chopra, Aakanksha Singh, Mimoh Chakroborty and Shraddha Das.

The new season of the Netflix show is a layered story of politics, inter-gang rivalry and the police system. The trailer features an explosive blend of relentless action, intricate drama, and unexpected twists.

The new season is set in the Kolkata of the early 2000s, and sees gangsters and politicians commanding unchallenged authority. In such dire straits for the common man, IPS Arjun Maitra (essayed by Jeet) emerged as a catalyst for change. He sets out to carve a path of justice amidst the treacherous world of political intrigue, gang warfare, and shifting allegiances.

Speaking at the launch event, showrunner Neeraj Pandey shared, "The world of Khakee has always been about larger-than-life conflicts, high-stakes drama, and nuanced characters that redefine the lines between good and evil. With 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter', we take this intensity to a whole new level. Set against the vivid backdrop of Kolkata, this chapter delves into gripping power struggles and follows a relentless IPS officer who dares to challenge the system".

He further mentioned, "The entire ensemble cast has delivered exceptional performances, ensuring that 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter' is an evolution of the beloved narrative. Both the directors, Tusshar and Debatma, along with the entire crew have worked tirelessly to bring this narrative to life and we hope that it will captivate the audiences. Filming extensively in Kolkata, it feels incredibly rewarding to unveil the trailer here and witness the audience's enthusiastic reactions. Through our continued partnership with Netflix, we champion stories that resonate on a global scale while remaining deeply rooted in local authenticity"

The series also sees actor Ritwik Bhowmik of 'Bandish Bandits' fame, making a drastic change in his filmography as he switches from soft and romantic roles to a more intense and gritty character serving to the power.

Series Head at Netflix India, Tanya Bami said, "We witnessed India's deep love for thrilling cop dramas with 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter' garnering a massive fan following. Khakee is one of our most loved franchises and building on its phenomenal success, we’re excited to share with fans that we are raising the stakes even higher with 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter'. From a sharp storyline set in the culturally rich state, to an exceptional cast that brings alive this powerful narrative - the new season of Khakee is a treat to watch".

She added, "This is our third title with master storyteller Neeraj Pandey and he has taken the action genre to a defining level along with directors Debatma Mandal and Tushar Kanti Ray. Our members love a good thriller and in this season of Khakee, the fight between crime & criminals gets even more thrilling, the setting is more poignant, the story has many interesting dimensions and the action is larger than before. We can't wait for audiences to watch this".

Produced by Neeraj Pandey and Shital Bhatia under the banner of Friday Storytellers, 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter' is helmed by Debatma Mandal and Tushar Kanti Ray.

The show is set to stream on Netflix from March 20.

