PM Modi to visit Uttarakhand tomorrow

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttarakhand on Thursday (March 6). During his visit, he will have a darshan of Maa Ganga and also address a public function.

As per the schedule, the PM will perform pooja and darshan at the winter seat of Maa Ganga in Mukhwa at around 9:30 a.m. Thereafter at around 10:40 a.m., he will flag off a trek and bike rally and also address the gathering at a public function in Harsil.

The Uttarakhand government has initiated a Winter Tourism programme this year. Thousands of devotees have already visited the winter seats of Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. The programme is aimed at promoting religious tourism and boosting the local economy, homestays, and tourism businesses, among others.

Ahead of PM Modi’s visit to the state, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took to X to extend his greetings to the PM.

“We all are geared up to welcome the respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji on his arrival at Harshil and Mukhwa in Uttarkashi district. Your arrival at these major winter tourist destinations will not only promote and propagate their religious and cultural importance but will also lead to an unprecedented increase in the number of tourists and devotees. Every resident of the state is extremely excited about this historic occasion,” CM Dhami wrote.

Earlier, the Prime Minister through his X handle informed that he would be in Uttarakhand’s Mukhwa on Thursday to worship Maa Ganga.

“We are committed to further strengthening the economy of the state by promoting tourism in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. In this connection, I will get the opportunity to worship Maa Ganga in Mukhwa tomorrow morning at around 9:30 a.m. After this, I will communicate with my family members in Harshil,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

Responding to the PM’s post, CM Dhami wrote, “Respected Prime Minister, on behalf of all the residents of the state, you are heartily welcome at Mukhwa (Uttarkashi), the winter residence of the Maa Ganga. Under your inspiration and guidance, the religious places of Devbhoomi are being redeveloped. Through the winter journey, our double-engine government is constantly working to strengthen the economy of the state.”

