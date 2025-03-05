Pushing boundaries to help build a stronger, self-reliant India: Gautam Adani

Kanpur, March 5 (IANS) Gautam Adani, the Chairman of the Adani Group, on Wednesday, said that the company’s aim is to keep pushing boundaries to help build a stronger, self-reliant India.

The billionaire industrialist, who visited the Adani Defence & Aerospace facility in Kanpur, hailed the "best of Aatmanirbhar Bharat in action".

"Just visited Adani Defence & Aerospace in Kanpur! Inspired to witness the incredible innovation and the rock solid commitment to India’s self-reliance in defence by the Adani team," Gautam Adani posted on X social media platform along with a video of his visit to the factory.

"Best of #AtmanirbharBharat in action! Our aim is to keep pushing boundaries to help build a stronger, self-reliant India!" The Adani Group Chairman added.

Adani Defence and Aerospace is one of the leading players in India's defence and aerospace manufacturing sector, driven by the vision to transform India into a destination for world-class defence and aerospace manufacturing.

Last month, the Adani Defence and Aerospace stalls at the Aero India 2025 found itself in the spotlight as Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi and Navy chief Admiral D.K. Tripathi paid a visit and got first-hand information on the futuristic state-of-the art weaponry on display.

The highlight was the ‘Vehicle-Mounted Counter-Drone System', developed in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The state-of-the-art system marks a significant step in enhancing India’s defence preparedness against evolving aerial threats.

With the increasing use of drones in modern warfare for both reconnaissance and offensive operations, the need for a robust anti-drone mechanism has become imperative, according to the company.

