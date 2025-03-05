Mamata Banerjee to deliver lecture at Oxford University this month

Kolkata, March 5 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will visit UK to deliver a lecture at the historic Oxford University.

The invitation to deliver the lecture there was sent to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) last year.

As per the schedule, the Chief Minister will fly to Dubai first from Kolkata on March 21, and from Dubai to London.

“Besides delivering the lecture at Oxford University, the Chief Minister has some other scheduled programmes in the UK. She is also expected to meet some UK-based industrialists and discuss the potentials of their investments in West Bengal,” said a state government official.

However, it is not yet clear on which subject the Chief Minister will be delivering her address at Oxford University.

She was also invited in 2021 to deliver a lecture at Oxford University, however, the Trinamool Congress alleged that the program was canceled due to the clandestine initiative by the Central government.

Earlier in 2015, the Chief Minister made a visit to the United Kingdom. There he was accompanied by a number of members of her cabinet, including the then state Finance Minister Amit Mitra, who is the Chief Economic Advisor to the Chief Minister now.

In 2023, the Chief Minister made a visit to Spain to scout investments for the state.

