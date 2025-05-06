KGMOA calls for pre-exposure rabies vaccination programme in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, May 6 (IANS) The increasing number of rabies-related deaths in Kerala has emerged as a serious public health challenge, underscoring the urgent need for proactive and preventive measures.

In response, the association calls for the initiation and institutionalisation of a universal pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) rabies vaccination programme, with a particular focus on children and other high-risk groups.

Kerala Government Medical Officers Association (KGMOA) chief Sunil PK on Tuesday said that though Kerala has made commendable progress in rabies control through dog vaccination, public awareness campaigns, and the widespread availability of post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP), to achieve the goal of zero rabies deaths, it is essential to adopt a preventive strategy that includes pre-exposure immunisation.

The KGMOA has urged the state government to consider a universal rollout of PrEP, starting with the most vulnerable populations.

"If an immediate state-wide implementation is not feasible due to financial or logistical challenges, we strongly recommend initiating the programme with children-who account for over 35 per cent of dog bite victims. Children are less likely to report bites or perform proper wound care, and rabies deaths in vaccinated children can cause deep and lasting public distress," said Sunil.

KGMOA has also recommended to constitute a task force of experts to design a phased PrEP implementation plan, with a clear roadmap toward vaccinating the entire population of the state.

"Initiate PrEP coverage for all children in Kerala, prioritising regions based on risk and access to healthcare. Extend PrEP to other high-risk groups, including healthcare professionals, veterinary personnel, wildlife workers, sanitation staff, and others with occupational exposure. Integrate PrEP with existing rabies control measures, while continuing strong efforts in timely PEP, mass dog vaccination, and sustained public awareness and advocate for the inclusion of PrEP in the National Immunisation Programme for endemic regions,” said KGMOA general secretary Jobin G Joseph.

Incidentally, in Kerala, in the past few weeks, three children who had taken all the prescribed doses of vaccines died after turning rabies positive.

