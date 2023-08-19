Kerala Youth accused of killing father, held from Bengaluru

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 19 (IANS) A 25-year-old youth, who went missing from his Alappuzha house after allegedly killing his father, was on Saturday arrested by Kerala police from Bengaluru.

The incident came to light in Alappuzha when 55-year-old Suresh Kumar, a coir factory worker, did not wake up from his sleep on Wednesday morning.

According to Kumar’s wife, he was found dead at his house and that the previous night, there was a drunken brawl between Kumar and his son Nikhil (accused) over a loan taken for Nikhil's August 28 wedding.

Nikhil was reportedly missing since Wednesday morning, but the Alappuzha Police launched a manhunt and took him into custody from

Bengaluru.

Being bed-ridden after suffering a fracture in one of her legs, Kumar’s wife was unable to intervene when the brawl took place.

Nikhil will be produced before a local magistrate shortly.

