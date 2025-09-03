Kerala Police move to revise FIR in accident case involving senior's car amid allegations of cover-up

Thiruvalla, Sep 3 (IANS) The police in Thiruvalla in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district are facing criticism after serious irregularities emerged in the handling of an accident case involving the private vehicle of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) V.G. Vinod Kumar.

The police, who had initially filed a case against the injured pedestrian, are now preparing to amend the FIR and name the actual driver as the accused following allegations of a cover-up.

The incident occurred on the night of August 30 at Kuttur in Thiruvalla, when the AIGP’s private car knocked down a hotel worker, a Nepalese national identified as Jeevan, who was walking along the road.

Jeevan sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thiruvalla. In a controversial move, the Thiruvalla police first registered the case against the injured pedestrian himself, leaving out the police driver who was behind the wheel at the time of the accident.

The manipulation reportedly aimed to shield the AIGP. Once the cover-up came to light, the police began moves to correct the FIR, with the District Crime Branch stepping in to probe the matter.

Officials confirmed that a report will be submitted to the Superintendent of Police (SP) within two days. Pathanamthitta SP R. Anand, who was on leave during the incident, has expressed strong dissatisfaction over the handling of the case and has assigned the investigation to the District Crime Branch.

The episode has raised sharp questions within the force and the public alike.

Allowing a police driver to operate a senior officer’s private vehicle itself violates rules, investigators pointed out.

Even more appalling is the attempt to implicate an injured victim to protect a senior officer’s interests.

Special Branch officials, too, have come under scrutiny for failing to inform the SP about the accident.

With growing public and departmental pressure, the police are now expected to revise the FIR, making the police driver the accused as per procedure.

AIGP Vinod Kumar, whose private car was involved in the accident, has long been regarded as a controversial figure within the Kerala Police.

The case is now being closely watched as a test of accountability within the state police force.

