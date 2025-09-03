Delhi: Jal-Jhulni, Ganpati Visarjan celebrated with devotion at Akshardham temple

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) The iconic Akshardham Temple in Delhi came alive with colours of devotion and festivity on Wednesday as it hosted the annual Jal-Jhulni Ekadashi celebrations alongside the Ganpati Visarjan ceremony. The twin events drew sadhus, religious leaders, and a large gathering of devotees who joined in rituals marked by grandeur and spiritual fervour.

Jal-Jhulni Ekadashi, a festival celebrated widely across North India, holds a special place at Akshardham Temple where it is observed each year with traditional splendour. In the divine presence of Dharmavatal Swami, devotees witnessed rituals that combined age-old traditions with vibrant cultural expression.

To mark the occasion, a large artificial lake was created in the temple auditorium. The sacred idols of Lord Akshar-Purushottam were placed on a palanquin and carried in a ceremonial procession before being gently taken for a symbolic water ride. The atmosphere was charged with devotion as the faithful performed several 'aartis' and offered an array of delicious delicacies to the Lord.

The programme began early in the morning at 8:00 A.M. with a grand procession. In his spiritual discourse, Munivatsal Swami explained the essence of Jal-Jhulni Ekadashi, emphasising its significance as a moment of deep connection between the devotee and the divine.

Adding to the devotional fervour, the temple choir filled the hall with soulful kirtans and bhajans, creating an uplifting spiritual experience.

The celebrations also coincided with the immersion of Lord Ganesha’s idol, installed during Ganesh Chaturthi. The ritual was performed with reverence, marking the conclusion of festivities dedicated to the remover of obstacles and the patron of wisdom and new beginnings.

Ganesh Chaturthi, beyond its religious dimension, also highlights cultural values — bringing communities together, inspiring artistry through idol-making, and spreading awareness about eco-friendly practices. At Akshardham, the immersion blended these traditions seamlessly with spiritual rituals, reinforcing the festival’s message of unity, devotion, and renewal.

