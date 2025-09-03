Bigg Boss Telugu Agnipariksha: Two Participants Eliminated, Show Set to Launch Soon

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu is all set to premiere in just four days, and the makers are still finalising the lineup of contestants. While some participants who were initially confident are now rethinking their decision due to concerns about prize money and the negativity associated with the show, others remain excited and are eager to take the plunge.

Two Contestants Out in Bigg Boss Agnipariksha

In the lead-up to the main show, the makers are conducting a special edition called Bigg Boss Agnipariksha for common participants. Out of 15 shortlisted contestants, only five will earn a spot inside the Bigg Boss house. Judges Bindumadhavi, Navadeep, and Abhijit have been mentoring the contestants, guiding them to improve their performance and eliminating those who fall short. In the latest episode, Prasanna Kumar and Shwetha were sent home.

Heartfelt Goodbye for Prasanna

Prasanna Kumar was visibly emotional upon receiving the red card, saying, “My journey doesn’t end here.” Navadeep comforted him, adding, “You are a thousand times stronger than anyone here. Seeing your journey has inspired me as well. Remember, this show and this elimination process do not define you.” Abhijit also praised him, saying, “I may have won a reality show, but you’ve truly won in life,” applauding Prasanna for his perseverance and spirit.