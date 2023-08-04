Kerala HC wants govt to conduct study on legacy waste for road construction

Kochi, Aug 4 (IANS) The Kerala High Court on Thursday raised a point if the state government could conduct an expert study to see if legacy waste at Brahmapuram (near here) can be used for the construction of roads.

According to the Ernakulam District Collector, N.S.K Umesh, seven lakh tonnes of legacy waste is lying at Brahmapuram, which hogged the media headlines after a fire broke out and raged for a few days before it was contained.

The high court had initiated suo moto proceedings in the matter and the state had asked the presiding bench to constitute a Special Bench for consideration of issues relating to Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

Accordingly, a special bench comprising Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas and Justice P. Gopinath took up the matter Friday, which orally asked the state government to see if an expert study be done to use the legacy waste for road construction.

The District Collector also apprised the court of progress in the socio-economic health impact assessment study.

The court was informed that a committee is already formed, institutions have been identified, questionnaires are being prepared and a survey will be conducted soon.

The court stated that the report can be placed before it when the study is completed.

Further, the court examined the scope of bio-mining of legacy waste for land reclamation at Brahmapuram.

Regarding setting up of bio-mining at Brahmapuram, the court was informed that tenders have been invited from contractors.

The court also asked if there is seepage of water into the wells from the legacy waste lying at Brahmapuram, and the officials informed that steps have already been taken to prevent seepage.

The court pointed out that they will continue monitoring this issue and said that necessary statements and reports be filed and posted the case to August 18.

