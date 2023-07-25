Kerala HC quashes criminal case against leading private hospital for flouting organ transplantation protocols

Kochi, July 25 (IANS) The Kerala High Court on Tuesday quashed the criminal case registered against a private hospital here and nine doctors for allegedly flouting the protocols for organ transplantation.

The case against the Aster Medcity hospital and others was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by doctor and social activist S. Ganapathy.

In the complaint filed in 2021, he alleged that Aster Medcity and the doctors practicing there did not adhere to the protocols prescribed for certifying brain death and harvesting organs for transplantation, citing an incident that took place in 2019.

A court in Ernakulam took cognisance of the case and issued summons. It was then the hospital approached the High Court and after hearing the petitioners, the court quashed the criminal case against the hospital and the doctors.

