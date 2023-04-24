Kerala: Cong alleges 'irregularities' in AI camera deal, seek clarification from CM

Thiruvananthapuram, April 24 (IANS) Leader of Opposition (LoP) V.D.Satheesan on Monday questioned Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the alleged "irregularities" in the Rs 232 crore project for installation of AI cameras to regulate traffic across the state.

Speaking to the media here, Satheesan alleged that according to the details available, the cost of installing one camera is Rs 9.5 lakh while Rs 8 lakh has been given for maintenance, which is mind boggling.

"At one tenth of this cost, one can get international brands of AI cameras, which will come with five years of annual maintenance contract. The state public sector Keltron, which bagged the contract, has sub-contracted it to other firms which have no previous expertise in this field. Moreover, Keltron is buying parts and assembling," said Satheesan.

"In the 10-page cabinet note on this project, there is no mention of giving a

sub-contract and gives the impression that everything is being done by Keltron. Even the cabinet ministers had no clue of what was going on. Vijayan has to come clean and explain that we have learnt that all such works end up at the hands of power brokers who hail from Kannur -- the home district of the CM," added Satheesan.

According to former LoP, Ramesh Chennithala who was the first to raise the issue, the sub-contract in this project has been won by Bengaluru-based company, SRIT India Pvt Ltd, in violation of the tender. Even when they have no previous experience in this line of business.

He further alleged that SRIT India Pvt Ltd then entered a sub-contract with two Kerala-based companies, Light Master Lighting India Ltd, in Nalanchira, Thiruvananthapuram and Rasadio Technologies Private Ltd at Malaparamba in Kozhikode, who also have no expertise in this line.

Now all eyes are on Chennithala who has said that if the state government doesn't come clean on this, he will be forced to reveal more.

The project was inaugurated by Vijayan, here last week.

