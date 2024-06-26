Kerala Assembly passes unanimous resolution flaying NTA, Centre

Thiruvananthapuram, June 26 (IANS) For the second time in three days, the Kerala Assembly witnessed unanimity when it on Wednesday passed a unanimous resolution flaying the National Testing Agency ( NTA), and the Centre, for the shabby conduct of two key examinations, which has left thousands of students in disarray.

Higher Education Minister, R. Bindhu, proposed the resolution which, apart from flaying the NTA and the Centre, demanded a thorough probe into what went wrong and the measures that have to be undertaken.

"Those who registered for the NEET-UG and the UGC-NET examination are now under tremendous mental strain as all their efforts have come to naught. The Centre remains silent in the way the NTA which is responsible for the smooth conduct of these examinations did their job. We demand the Centre to act quickly to relieve the agony that those who worked for these exams are undergoing," read the resolution that the 140-member Assembly passed unanimously.

On Monday, the Assembly unanimously passed a resolution moved by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking to change the name from Kerala to 'Keralam'.

