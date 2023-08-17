Kejriwal slams PM Modi's silence on Manipur violence

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) During the special session of the Delhi Assembly, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed a series of concerning events across the country.

He highlighted the Manipur violence, the protest by women wrestlers, and the violence in Nuh.

Kejriwal said that despite all these pressing issues the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has remained silent.

BJP MLAs objected to discussing the Manipur violence, asserting that Delhi's problems should take precedence. Six BJP MLAs were marshalled out and later all the eight BJP MLA sat on protest.

In response, Kejriwal said that the BJP MLAs were echoing the Prime Minister's detachment from Manipur.

“Today Manipur is burning. Two communities are fighting each other, and women are facing inappropriate treatment. If the people of the country continue to fight amongst themselves, how will India become a Vishawa Guru?” Kejriwal asked.

Kejriwal said that PM is like a father. “If the father will not protect the daughters, who will,” he said.

He said people don’t remember PM for small issues. “They look towards PM when system fails,” he said.

Kejriwal said that even the European Parliament and the USA discussed the Manipur issue which tarnished India’s image.

He said that despite such an international attention, the Prime Minister chose not to address over the situation.

