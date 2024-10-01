Kejriwal’s 'Janata Ki Adalat', an attempt to mislead Delhi residents again: Shazia Ilmi (IANS Interview)

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) BJP national spokesperson Shazia Ilmi on Tuesday said that former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s proposed 'Janata Ki Adalat' is an eyewash, claiming that it was another attempt by his party to "mislead" and "befool" the people of Delhi.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal recently announced that the 'Janata Ki Adalat' program will be organised at Chhatrasal Stadium on October 6, giving a platform to people to voice their concerns and grievances directly before the city government.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Ilmi spoke on a range of topics, right from Kejriwal's tweet saying that even the BJP is not safe in Delhi to Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti calling Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah 'martyr.'

Here are excerpts from the interview:

IANS: Arvind Kejriwal will hold the 'Janata Ki Adalat' program once again on October 6 at Chhatrasal Stadium. What do you want to say about this?

Ilmi: The movement led by social activist Anna Hazare in Chhatrasal saw a remarkable gathering of people united for a corruption-free India. Now, however, we witness Kejriwal and other AAP leaders, who are out on bail facing serious corruption charges, returning to Chhatrasal to hold public meetings. Their aim seems to be self-preservation rather than genuine reform. They are aware that while the public votes, the ultimate decision of guilt or innocence rests with the courts. It’s disheartening to see them attempt to mislead the people of Delhi again. What do they truly think of us, are Delhi people 'fools.'

IANS: Arvind Kejriwal posted on 'X' saying that even BJP leaders are not safe in Delhi. I am worried about the deteriorating law and order situation in the capital. How do you view it?

Ilmi: If Arvind Kejriwal was aware that Delhi is a union territory and not a full state, along with the roles of the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) and Chief Minister, then why does he keep bringing these types of issues up? He previously called for Delhi to be granted full state status, but he must have realised that this is constitutionally unfeasible. With the Supreme Court, an embassy, and a diplomatic mission in place, it simply isn’t possible. Kejriwal has consistently had issues with the appointments made by the Lieutenant Governor, yet he now blames the L-G for matters that fall under his own responsibility. As the head of the government, he should be accountable. Why Kejriwal is in the government if he is unable to handle the situation then he should resign.

IANS: How do you see that the Delhi government has started the Harit Kalash Yatra from Tuesday to reduce pollution?

Ilmi: The Supreme Court has reprimanded the Delhi government, prompting Kejriwal to put on a show. This is the same Kejriwal who claimed that the Punjab government was under Congress's Captain Amarinder Singh, deflecting blame rather than taking responsibility. The Supreme Court has formally questioned him about his plans to address pollution, which surged to over 174 last week after being below 50 previously. While recent rain may have temporarily eased the situation, the Supreme Court's warning remains clear. Now, Kejriwal seems to be resorting to theatrics, like parading around with green urns. It’s unclear how long this charade will continue before people see through the facade.

IANS: Iltija Mufti, daughter of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, made a controversial remark by comparing the situation in Kashmir to that of Gaza and Lebanon. She also expressed her sadness at the death of Hassan Nasrallah and praised the Hezbollah chief. Your comments?

Ilmi: Iltija Mufti, daughter of Mehbooba Mufti, has made some very unfortunate remarks by comparing Kashmir to Gaza. This is deeply regrettable. Is she trying to internationalise the Kashmir issue? Who has been attempting to turn Kashmir into Gaza? It’s her own party that has consistently supported stone pelters and contributed to this narrative. This is a sensitive time, especially with elections underway. What are these politicians trying to achieve? Everyone is entitled to their opinion, but making such statements during the final phase of voting, especially when figures like Nasrallah are mentioned, is clearly an attempt at vote bank politics.

IANS: How do you view the developments as the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife offers to surrender 14 plots amid the money laundering probe?

Ilmi: What kind of offer is being made now? They previously wouldn’t even entertain this notion. This government has consistently spoken out against corruption, yet its leader and his entire family are deeply implicated in it. Now that they’re cornered and facing overwhelming evidence, they’re suddenly making these offers. The Chief Minister’s wife claims there was no personal motive, so what was the motive? The corruption case involving MUDA clearly demonstrates that corruption is synonymous with Congress, reinforcing this truth once again.

