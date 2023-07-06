Keep tribals, religious minorities out of UCC: AIMPLB

Lucknow, July 6 (IANS) The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has said that it has sent its objections on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) to the Law Commission and has demanded that "not just tribals but every religious minority should be kept out of the purview of such a statute".

Claiming that the content sent out in the notice is vague, general, and unclear, the AIMPLB said that the terms for suggestions to be invited were missing.

"It appears that such a major issue has been floated in public domain to seek a referendum as to whether the reaction of the general public also reaches the Commission in either equally vague terms, or in a 'yes' or 'no'," a statement issued by the AIMPLB said on Thursday.

The working committee of the AIMPLB had approved the draft response prepared on UCC in the executive meeting on June 27 and it was presented for discussion in the virtual general meeting of the board on Wednesday.

The Law Commission had given time till July 14 to various parties and stakeholders to file their objections to the UCC.

AIMPLB spokesperson Qasim Rasool Ilyas said, "We are of the view that not only tribals but every religious minority should also be kept out of the purview of UCC. AIMPLB has always been against the UCC. It believes that imposing only one law in the name of UCC in a country like India, which consists of people belonging to multiple religions and cultures, is a violation of democratic rights."

The board said in its reply: "Majoritarian morality must not supersede personal laws, religious freedom, and minority rights in the name of a code which remains an enigma."

Member, AIMPLB, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali said, "All the members of the Board have unanimously opposed the UCC. There is no need for UCC in the country. The issue is not just restricted only to Muslims, but to all religious and tribal communities. Five years ago, the 21st Law Commission had also stated that the country does not need UCC."

The AIMPLB statement said that UCC had been a fodder for politics and propaganda. "The 21st Law Commission had examined the issue and had said that UCC is neither necessary nor desirable. It is surprising to see the commission again seeking public opinion without any blueprint," it added.

"The most crucial document of our nation, the Constitution of India, is itself not uniform in nature, prudently and with the intention to keep the country united. Different territories of the nation have been given different treatments. Different communities have been made entitled to different rights. Different religions have been given different accommodations," read the statement.

"After the publication of the consultation report prepared by the 21st Law Commission, the government has been completely silent on whether it has accepted the same, either as a whole or in part. The government has not indicated what steps it has taken to interpret the findings of the 21st Law Commission. If it had rejected the whole or some findings of the 21st Law Commission, it has not disclosed its reason for such rejection," it added.

