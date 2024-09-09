Keen to contest Assembly polls, Anant Singh gets a visitor in CM Nitish Kumar

Patna, Sep 9 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday met former RJD MLA Anant Singh at the latter's village in Ladma in Patna district.

The meeting came after the Patna High Court on August 14 acquitted influential Bahubali leader Singh in a case under the Arms Act for which he was sentenced to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment in 2022.

During the visit, Singh warmly welcomed the Chief Minister as the two leaders engaged in a discussion on different topics.

As per reports, Singh is keen to contest the Assembly elections next year from Mokama on a JD(U) ticket.

After an earlier meeting with the Chief Minister, Singh had claimed he had positive discussions with Nitish Kumar who assured him of a ticket to contest the elections from Mokama.

Singh's political ambitions have been further strengthened by his recent acquittal by the Patna High Court in the Arms Act case due to a 'lack of evidence'.

The latest developments, including his meetings with the Chief Minister who's also the JD(U) chief, suggest that Singh is positioning himself for a significant role in the upcoming elections.

On Monday, Nitish Kumar visited the Barh subdivision where he inaugurated multiple developmental projects and reviewed the ongoing construction works. These projects, valued at crores of rupees, are part of the government's broader efforts to enhance infrastructure in the region.

During his visit, Nitish Kumar inspected the railway over bridge on the Bakhtiyarpur-Mokama four-lane road, and the Tajpur-Karjan road link. He also inaugurated the newly-constructed Belchi block-cum-zonal office, dedicating it to the public.

Additionally, the Chief Minister inspected the Aunta-Simaria Ganga bridge and inaugurated the Maranchi Primary Health Centre.

Nitish Kumar was accompanied by Union Minister Lalan Singh and former state minister Neeraj Kumar, among others.

The Chief Minister's visit to Mokama followed the recent floods in the area, highlighting the government's focus on both recovery and infrastructure development.

Following the inauguration of the Belchi block-cum-zonal office, a security lapse occurred when a welcome gate fell in front of the Chief Minister's convoy, forcing it to halt for about 10 minutes.

