KCR's daughter Kavitha leads anti-Congress protest in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, July 12 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) legislator K. Kavitha on Wednesday led a protest in Hyderabad against state Congress president A. Revanth Reddy's statement on free power to farmers.

#WATCH | Telangana | BRS workers and leaders, including party's MLC K Kavitha, protest in Hyderabad over State Congress chief Revanth Reddy's statement on 24-hour free electricity and water supply for farmers. pic.twitter.com/yDXvxOe2Ch — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2023

