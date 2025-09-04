Kartik Aaryan wraps up ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ with Ananya Panday

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, has wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming movie ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’. On Thursday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared the wrap up video from the sets of the film.

The monochromatic video features several high-speed shots of the crew having a great time, cutting the cake, and dancing.

He also penned a long note in the caption as he expressed his happiness and gratitude. He wrote, “The unforgettable, fun-filled, super-fast roller-coaster ride of #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri comes to an end as we wrap the film on Day 57! This journey wouldn’t have been possible without legends like @am.anil.m @remodsouza , @amritamahalnakai @anaitashroffadajania And the captain of this beautiful ship, my very own director, @sameervidwans sir- along with my fav @shareenmantri and @arora.kishor Energies matter. Vibes matter !! And that’s exactly why the presence of @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @bhumikabhandula and @adarpoonawalla made it all the more special”.

The video also features actress Ananya Panday and choreographer, Remo D'Souza. The film marks Ananya’s second film with Kartik after ‘Pati Patni Aur Wo’.

He further mentioned, “To my lovely @ananyapanday, thank you for being such a wonderful Costar. No one else could have brought to life what you did in TMMT with your presence. It’s always pure joy working with you. It was my very first time working with veterans @apnabhidu and @neena_gupta and I can only express my heartfelt gratitude for their blessings and learnings. Just wait to witness their magic on the big screen. Special thanks to @karandontsharma for writing Ray- I’m sure he is going to become even more loved than Sattu very soon, once the film is out. To each and every crew member who worked day and night, tirelessly bringing our world alive, this is for you. Can’t wait for you all to laugh, smile, and fall in love. See you at the theatre”.

Jointly produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora, the much-awaited drama is expected to be out in the cinema halls on February 13, 2026.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.