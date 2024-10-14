Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan turn Rooh Baba, Manjulika for ‘KBC 16’, Triptii Dimri gives show a miss

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Bollywood stars Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan will be seen going head on in the quiz based reality show “Kaun Banega Crorepati 16” to promote their upcoming film “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3”.

The actor, who will be reprising the role of Rooh Baba, will be seen dressed in a suit, while Vidya, who essayed Manjulika’s character in the first installment, will be seen in a saree. However, actress Triptii Dimri will be seen giving the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show a miss.

This is not the first time Triptii, who was seen promoting “Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video” on the Salman Khan-hosted “Bigg Boss 18”, skipped promotions for the horror comedy film, directed by Anees Bazmee.

Triptii along with actress Madhuri Dixiti Nene were also not seen in Gujarat, where Kartik and Vidya were seen doing garba during Navratri celebrations.

The trailer of the film, which will be seen having a box-office clash with Rohit Shetty's "Singham", was unveiled on October 9 and it suggested that this time Kartik's Rooh Baba will have to battle two Manjulikas essayed by Vidya and Madhuri.

On October 11, Kartik shared a hilarious video featuring Vidya as they recreated a train scene from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” but Triptii was not to be seen in the video.

The actor wrote in the caption, “Manju - 1 Rooh Baba - 0 I took a train to not be scared of turbulence But the turbulence decided to come along #RoohBabaVsManjulika This Diwali. #BhoolBhulaiyaa3”.

“Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” marks the new chapter in the horror-comedy franchise ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ which originally starred Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. The film is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film ‘Manichitrathazhu’ directed by Fazil, the father of Malayalam superstar Fahadh Fazil. Kartik took the baton from Akshay Kumar in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, and essayed the role of Rooh Baba.

While in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ Kartik romanced Kiara Advani’s character on-screen, in the 3rd instalment, he will be seen starring opposite ‘Animal’ star Triptii Dimri. The film also stars Bollywood royalties Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit.

“Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” is produced by T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios.

