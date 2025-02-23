Kartik Aaryan says 'forever grateful' as 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' turns 7

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) It has been 7 years since Luv Ranjan introduced us to "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety". Looking back in time, protagonist Kartik Aaryan took to his official IG handle and penned a heartfelt post.

Kartik Aaryan revealed that his character, Sonu taught the world about the true meaning of friendship. He wrote in the caption, "7 years ago, Sonu taught the world that sachchi dosti > love (at least sometimes)This endless love towards the film made it legendary !"

Praising director Luv Ranjan and co-stars Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh, he added, "Forever grateful to Luv Sir, my amazing co-stars Nushrat and Sunny, and all of you who still vibe to ‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main’ like it just dropped yesterday and made it the eternal friendship anthem! #SonuKeTituKiSweety."

Kartik Aaryan's Insta post also included some memorable scenes from "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety."

The drama revolves around two childhood besties, Sonu and Titu. What Sonu does when Titu, a hopeless romantic, falls for the quintessential good girl, Sweety makes for an exciting watch.

The project reached the cinema halls on February 23, 2018, and performed exceedingly well at the box office.

Work-wise, Kartik Aaryan has locked his next with the Dharma Productions. The association marks a significant turn after the actor's massive fallout with filmmaker Karan Johar, following the shelving of their film "Dostana 2". Kartik Aaryan's next has been titled, "Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri".

Announcing the drama on his Instagram, Karan Johar called it "the best Christmas gift ever". He further revealed that "Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri" will be reaching the cinema halls in 2026.

Made under the direction of Sameer Vidwans, the movie has been jointly produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora. Dharma Productions is presenting the movie in association with Namah Pictures.

