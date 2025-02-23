Karanveer drops by Shilpa Shirodkar’s home to show her his swanky new ride

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) “Bigg Boss 18” winner Karanveer Mehra dropped by his best friend Shilpa Shirodkar’s home to show her his swanky new car.

Shilpa took her Instagram, where she shared two pictures of them posing next to his latest ride, which he recently bought.

“Me: Send me a pic of you with your new car na! Karan: why picture, ruko mein aa raha hoon

Thats my karan, full of love and suprises.”

She then went on to congratulate him.

“Congratulations karan may this just be the beginning to the many cars in your collection .

#ShilpaShirodkar #KaranveerMehra,” she added.

In other news, Karan finally expressed his love for his “Bigg Boss 18” co-housmate Chum Darang and said the three magical love to her on Valentine’s Day.

Chum took to Instagram, where she posted a string of pictures and clips from their first Valentine’s Day together. Among all of the posts, there was a video, where Karanveer spoke his heart out to Chum and said: “Roses are red, violets are blue, I don’t care about anybody, ‘cuz I love you,”

The line left Chum blushing and she responded with a thumbs-up.

“Bigg Boss 18” was hosted by Salman Khan. It was in the show, where Shilpa, Chum and Karanveer first met and became friends.

After coming out of the “Bigg Boss 18” house, the three are often seen spending time together.

Karanveer and Chum were recently seen spending a fun evening at filmmaker Farah Khan’s home. Karanveer took to his Instagram, where he dropped a string of posing Chum and Farah along with the newly-married couple Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari.

“Kuch nahi badla hum dewaane thay dewane hee rahey. Hum naye shehro meh reh kar bhi puraney he rahey #happy80thbirthday #jawadsahab #legend,” Karanveer wrote as the caption.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.