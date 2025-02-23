Stolen cars used for extortion, in crimes against women in Manipur, 15 vehicles recovered

Imphal, Feb 23 (IANS) Manipur Police have recovered 15 stolen vehicles which are being used to extort money from people, in crime against women and various other offences, officials said on Sunday.

A senior police official said that amidst the rising cases of vehicle theft, the state police launched a special intensive drive against stolen vehicles and recovered 15 vehicles including 10 cars and five two-wheelers in Imphal East and Thoubal districts during the past 24 hours.

Police arrested two people, identified as Pussam Azamaluddin, 28, and Makakmayum Nawaz Khan, 23, who were in possession of two of the 15 stolen vehicles.

The seized vehicles include three Toyota Fortuners, three Mahindra Thar, and a Tata Safari.

"Such stolen vehicles have been found to be used for the purpose of extortion, crime against women and various other criminal and illegal activities," the official said.

He said that the drive would not only continue with full vigour but it would be extended in other districts.

The police authorities have urged the people to share information about such stolen vehicles and cooperate with law enforcement agencies to curb this crime.

Meanwhile, a defence spokesman said that in separate operations, the Army and Assam Rifles formations under the Spear Corps launched intelligence-based operations in Tengnoupal, Imphal East, and Churachandpur districts and apprehended two militants of hill and valley-based outfits and recovered eight weapons, Improvised Explosive Devices, ammunition and war like stores on Saturday night.

The spokesman said that Assam Rifles achieved a major success when they apprehended a key operative of the Chin Kuki Mizo Army (CKMA).

Assam Rifles, on receipt of intelligence, tracked the individual, surrounded him and took him into custody. On initial questioning, his involvement in illegal activities was confirmed. The apprehended persons and the recovered items have been handed over to the Manipur Police.

