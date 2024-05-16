Kartik Aaryan packs a punch, flaunts toned abs in second poster of 'Chandu Champion'

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Kartik Aaryan on Thursday unveiled the second poster from the upcoming sports drama 'Chandu Champion', leaving fans in awe of his impeccably sculpted physique.

The first-look poster of 'Chandu Champion' featured Kartik in a never-before-seen avatar, wearing a ‘langot’.

The new poster shows the 33-year-old actor wearing boxer shorts, flaunting his toned abs while he closes his fist with wrestling gloves on. The intense black-and-white poster shows sweat and blood on Kartik's eyebrows.

Sharing the poster on social media, Kartik wrote: "In the ring of life you have to keep fighting till your last breath to become a champion... Champion aa raha hai..."

Kartik plays Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar in the film.

'Chandu Champion' is jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan. The film is directed by Kabir Khan and will be released in theatres on June 14.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.