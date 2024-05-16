Bhumi Pednekar struggled with confidence, turned to fashion for ‘self-discovery’

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Actress Bhumi Pednekar revealed that she struggled with confidence while growing up and said that she turned to fashion as a form of self-discovery.

“When I was growing up, I struggled with feeling confident, especially because of the pressure to fit into certain beauty ideals. But instead of letting that define me, I turned to fashion as a form of self-discovery,” Bhumi said.

The actress added: “As I've gotten older, my relationship and understanding of beauty and fashion have evolved.”

Bhumi said that it’s not just about looking good anymore or following trends.

“It's about embracing my individuality, expressing my personality, and celebrating what makes me unique. Today, fashion and beauty are a medium through which I can express myself, my emotional canvas, and my state of mind.”

Even though Bhumi has received mixed views over her fashion and style statement, Bhumi will still experiment with her looks as she loves it.

“I love experimenting. I just want to have fun with fashion, and I think I’m doing this with all my heart, which is why people are appreciating my fashion-forward turn. It is good when I can work both ends of the spectrum - from relatable to edgy fashion.” she said.

The actress added: “People tend to box someone, and it happened to me too. In maximum films that I have done so far, I have played a girl from a small town, and that has set the perception that I can look amazing being this girl next door.”

Bhumi loves it that way, but her fashion is to shatter that perception and show people who she really is and how she wants to be seen.

“I’m a young, confident Indian woman who is expressing herself through fashion, and I’m enjoying the love that my looks are getting,” said Bhumi.

