Karnataka Police arrest man for raping minor, three others for attempting 'settlement'

Haveri, June 7 (IANS) Karnataka Police have arrested a man who allegedly raped a minor, and three others for attempting to "settle" the matter near Shiggaon town in Karnataka's Haveri district.

According to the police, the victim had informed her family about the assault.

After the parents questioned her, three individuals known to the accused attempted to broker a "compromise" and tried to settle the issue by a meeting.

However, the parents lodged a complaint, leading to the arrest of the accused and the three others.

The police have invoked the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against all the accused persons.

The police produced the accused before the court, and they have been remanded to judicial custody.

More details regarding the incident are yet to emerge.

On June 3, the Karnataka Police arrested the father of a Maulvi on charges of raping a six-year-old girl within the premises of a mosque in Chikkaballapura city, located close to Bengaluru.

The Chikkaballapura Women's police filed an FIR against the accused following a complaint by the victim's mother and subsequently arrested him. The accused has since been remanded to judicial custody.

Locals had expressed outrage after the incident came to light and criticised the local jamat for providing shelter to the accused in the mosque. The victim's mother, along with locals, thrashed the accused before handing him over to the police.

Earlier, in a concerning development in Yadgir district, a minor girl filed a case under the POCSO Act on April 9 against a constable, alleging two years of sexual exploitation by him.

The incident was reported from the vicinity of the Sydapura police station near Gurumathkal taluk. The victim lodged her complaint against the constable at the Yadgir Women’s Police Station.

Earlier, in 2021, Karnataka Police arrested a constable who allegedly raped a minor rape victim on the promise of marriage in Mangaluru district of the state. The accused cop was arrested and terminated from service.

The Kadaba Police had slapped cases against him under the POCSO Act, 2012 for taking advantage of his official position, raping a minor and for criminal intimidation.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.