Karnataka: Corruption a big issue after unemployment and infrastructure

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) Compared to many other states ruled by the BJP in the country, corruption seems to have emerged as a major issue among the potential voters in Karnataka, which goes to the polls on May 10, according to an exclusive survey conducted by ABP-CVoter in the state in late March 2023.

The most important issue flagged by potential voters in the survey is unemployment (29.1 per cent), followed by infrastructure problems like electricity, roads and water (21.5 per cent). Corruption is the third most important issue with 12.7 per cent respondents singling it out. The number may not appear very big, but looks significant in the context.

In Gujarat too, voters had identified unemployment and infrastructure as the two most important issues before the Assembly elections held late last year. Corruption was way behind with just about 6.5 per cent of the voters flagging it. Even in Tripura, which went to the polls recently, corruption was not considered to be a very serious issue.

The ABP-CVoter survey, which interacted with around 25,000 respondents across demographics, age groups and identities, reveals that persistent allegations of rampant corruption against the BJP government seem to have struck a chord with the voters.

Just recently, BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa was arrested by the Karnataka Lokayukta police on bribery charges after the high court denied him anticipatory bail. His son Prasanth Madal was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 4o lakh. Over the last two years, many private contractors and businessmen have publicly accused officials and ruling party functionaries of demanding bribes.

The Congress seems to have mounted a successful campaign against the BJP on this issue with the use of catchy slogans and innovative political tactics. Perhaps the last time a BJP government in a state faced serious allegations of corruption that resonated with the voters was in Jharkhand in late 2019, when Raghubar Das was the Chief Minister. He had lost his own Assembly seat in the fallout during elections.

As per the survey, Congress will probably win a majority of seats in the 224-seat Karnataka Assembly.

According to an analysis of the survey data, the vote share of the Congress could rise from 38 per cent in 2018 to 40.1 per cent this time. Compared to 80 seats in 2018, the survey projects the Congress to win between 115 and 127 seats.

The survey also reveals that the party is leading over rivals BJP and JD(S) in all regions of Karnataka. Even in the old Mysore region, which has been a stronghold of the JD(S), the Congress is projected to edge ahead of its rival, while the BJP is projected to perform very poorly in this region.

