Karishma Tanna’s luxurious vacation in Croatia with husband Varun Bangera is dreamy

Mumbai Aug 27 (IANS) Actress Karishma Tanna is currently making fans “jealous” by posting umpteen number of pictures and videos on her social media account, straight from her luxurious vacation in Croatia.

The actress is accompanied by her husband, Varun Bangera. Her social media account is a fun and exciting delightful mix of fashion, travel, and candid moments. The actress has been giving fans a glimpse into her vacations with husband Varun Bangera.

From scenic views to crystal clear sea waters, Karishma has been giving a sneak peek into it all. The actress was indulging in some adventurous and fun activities, from riding ropeway cable cars over serene hills to gobbling onto local delicacies and sailing across the sea, Karishma’s holiday is absolutely dreamy.

Karishma Tanna has also been serving major style and fashion goals during her vacation. Taking to her social media account, the actress shared a series of pictures from Dubrovnik, where she was seen posing against a dreamy coastal backdrop in a neutral coloured outfit.

She was seen wearing a light beige camisole top paired with high-waist khaki shorts and a slim belt at the waist. She also teamed it all with a silhouette of the top paired with shorts and strappy wedge sandals. She teamed it up with a sleek necklace and dark sunglasses and left her wavy hair open. As soon as Karishma shared her pictures, in no time, fans flooded the post’s comments section expressing their love and approval on the outfit and look. A fan commented, “Your style is always on fleek!", while another one wrote, “You are radiating confidence, you are absolutely killing it."

The actress, on the work front, was applauded for her character portrayal of Jagruti Pathak, a journalist in the show, "Scoop" by Hansal Mehta. The actress received many positive reviews and great appreciation for her role.

—IANS

rd/

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.