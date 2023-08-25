Kargil is not just a place, it is a saga of valour: Rahul Gandhi

Kargil, Aug 25 (IANS) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is currently on visit to Ladakh region, on Friday visited the Kargil War Memorial in Drass and paid tributes to the Indian Army personnel, who laid down their lives during the 1999 war with Pakistan.

In a Facebook post, Rahul Gandhi said, "Kargil is not just a place, it is a saga of valour. It is the land many of our soldiers served in and resonates with their courage and sacrifice. This is the pride of India and all Indians realise their sense of responsibility towards the country. I bow down to all the brave fighters and martyrs of the Kargil war."

He also attached several pictures at the memorial built in Drass town to commemorate the 1999 Kargil War between India and Pakistan.

The visit to Kargil War memorial was the last programme of Rahul Gandhi in Ladakh region, where he has been attending several programmes in his nine-day tour.

Earlier in the day, he also addressed a public meeting in Kargil before offering his tribute at the war memorial en route to Srinagar.

He had toured several areas of Ladakh on his Duke KTM 390 bike and also attended several programmes in the last nine days.

On August 20, he had also paid tributes to his late father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi near Pangong Tso lake on his 79th birth anniversary. He has also toured the areas of Leh to Pangong Lake, Nubra, Khardungla top, Lamayuru, Zanskar and Kargil.

The Kargil War memorial is over 400 km from Srinagar and located near the Tiger Hill.

Before leaving for Srinagar from Kargil, the former Congress chief left his bike and took a car.

On Saturday, the Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi will also be joining him in Srinagar.

